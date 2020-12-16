Global  
 

Man City boss Guardiola tries to stop fourth official putting board up in rant

Daily Star Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Man City boss Guardiola tries to stop fourth official putting board up in rantGuardiola appeared to try and get in the way of Anthony Taylor as he tried to indicate the amount of stoppage time as West Brom frustrated City in a 1-1 draw at the Etihad
Pep Guardiola fumes at fourth official as Man City boss pleads for more stoppage time at end of West Brom draw

 Pep Guardiola was pleading with the fourth official for more time to be added on at the end of Man City’s Premier League clash with West Brom on Tuesday night....
