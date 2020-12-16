Man City boss Guardiola tries to stop fourth official putting board up in rant
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Guardiola appeared to try and get in the way of Anthony Taylor as he tried to indicate the amount of stoppage time as West Brom frustrated City in a 1-1 draw at the Etihad
