Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Man Utd's academy head says Brexit rules put Premier League clubs at 'disadvantage'

BBC Sport Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Manchester United's head of academy Nick Cox says Premier League clubs will be disadvantaged by new Brexit rules on signing young players from overseas clubs.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Europa League last 32: Who did the British sides draw?

Europa League last 32: Who did the British sides draw? 00:30

 Europa League: Who did Man Utd, Spurs, Arsenal, Leicester and Rangers get?

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jurgen Klopp pays tribute to late Gerard Houllier [Video]

Jurgen Klopp pays tribute to late Gerard Houllier

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp paid his own tribute after the death of one ofhis predecessors. Asked what memories he had of Houllier, the Reds bossreplied: “Only the best. I met him a few times,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published
Indian Premier League cricket: The new normal [Video]

Indian Premier League cricket: The new normal

As the world’s biggest Twenty20 cricket tournament being held in a pandemic year draws to a close, a lot has changed in the way the game is played, viewed and celebrated. The tournament, known for..

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 09:25Published
Premier League match preview: Manchester United v Manchester City [Video]

Premier League match preview: Manchester United v Manchester City

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping to ease pressure on his position by beatinglocal rivals Manchester City in the Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published