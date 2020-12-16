|
|
Man Utd's academy head says Brexit rules put Premier League clubs at 'disadvantage'
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Manchester United's head of academy Nick Cox says Premier League clubs will be disadvantaged by new Brexit rules on signing young players from overseas clubs.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|