IND vs AUS: Steve Smith's break due to stiff back a blessing in disguise, says Tim Paine
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Australia skipper Tim Paine expects Steve Smith to be fit for the first Test of the four-match series against India that begins Thursday, adding that the Aussie batting mainstay's absence from the nets on Wednesday due to stiff back could be a blessing in disguise.
"Obviously Dave (David Warner) won't be there but we expect...
Australia skipper Tim Paine expects Steve Smith to be fit for the first Test of the four-match series against India that begins Thursday, adding that the Aussie batting mainstay's absence from the nets on Wednesday due to stiff back could be a blessing in disguise.
"Obviously Dave (David Warner) won't be there but we expect...
|
|
|
You Might Like