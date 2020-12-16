IND vs AUS: Steve Smith's break due to stiff back a blessing in disguise, says Tim Paine Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Australia skipper Tim Paine expects Steve Smith to be fit for the first Test of the four-match series against India that begins Thursday, adding that the Aussie batting mainstay's absence from the nets on Wednesday due to stiff back could be a blessing in disguise.



"Obviously Dave (David Warner) won't be there but we expect... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

