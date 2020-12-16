Global  
 

Gareth Bale out, Joel Matip starts, but Spurs defender is absent with shoulder injury – How Liverpool and Tottenham should line-up

talkSPORT Wednesday, 16 December 2020
Two of the Premier League’s current title challengers meet on Wednesday night as Liverpool host Tottenham at Anfield. The clash will be the only midweek game to have fans in attendance following London’s move into tier three coronvirus restriction. And those Reds supporters will bear witness to an intriguing clash which could really alter the […]
News video: Klopp impressed with Mourinho turning Spurs into 'results machine'

Klopp impressed with Mourinho turning Spurs into 'results machine' 05:03

 Liverpool boss wary as his injury-hit side take on Tottenham in top-of-the-table clash at Anfield

