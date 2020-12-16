Global  
 

AlphaTauri confirms Yuki Tsunoda for 2021

F1-Fansite Wednesday, 16 December 2020
AlphaTauri confirms Yuki Tsunoda for 2021Scuderia AlphaTauri is pleased to announce Yuki Tsunoda will partner Pierre Gasly for the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship. Yuki is part of both the Red Bull Junior Team and the Honda’s Young Driver Programme and finished third in this year’s FIA Formula 2 Championship driving for Carlin. That result means the 20-year-old from.....check out full post »
