AlphaTauri confirms Yuki Tsunoda for 2021
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Scuderia AlphaTauri is pleased to announce Yuki Tsunoda will partner Pierre Gasly for the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship. Yuki is part of both the Red Bull Junior Team and the Honda’s Young Driver Programme and finished third in this year’s FIA Formula 2 Championship driving for Carlin. That result means the 20-year-old from.....check out full post »
