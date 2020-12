Tanguy Ndombele's special skill set holds the key to success over Liverpool Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Tanguy Ndombele's mobility and intelligence makes him the perfect foil for one of Jurgen Klopp's favourite tactical ploys Tanguy Ndombele's mobility and intelligence makes him the perfect foil for one of Jurgen Klopp's favourite tactical ploys 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like