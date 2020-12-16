Sam Allardyce pulls out of talkSPORT broadcast as Premier League ‘survival specialist’ in line to replace Slaven Bilic as West Brom boss
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 () Sam Allardyce had been due to co-host a talkSPORT show today but has pulled out amid speculation he is set to become West Brom boss. Big Sam was due to appear alongside Adrian Durham on Drivetime from 4pm today, while he had also agreed to be part of our commentary team for Saturday’s Everton vs […]
West Brom manager Slaven Bilic said he is "not bothered" by speculationsurrounding his position following his side's 1-1 draw with Manchester City atEtihad Stadium. The 1-1 draw looked like offering the under-pressure Bilic alifeline in his 100th Premier League game as a manager, but reports after...