Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sam Allardyce pulls out of talkSPORT broadcast as Premier League ‘survival specialist’ in line to replace Slaven Bilic as West Brom boss

talkSPORT Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Sam Allardyce had been due to co-host a talkSPORT show today but has pulled out amid speculation he is set to become West Brom boss. Big Sam was due to appear alongside Adrian Durham on Drivetime from 4pm today, while he had also agreed to be part of our commentary team for Saturday’s Everton vs […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Slaven Bilic 'calm' over speculation on West Brom future after Man City draw

Slaven Bilic 'calm' over speculation on West Brom future after Man City draw 00:48

 West Brom manager Slaven Bilic said he is "not bothered" by speculationsurrounding his position following his side's 1-1 draw with Manchester City atEtihad Stadium. The 1-1 draw looked like offering the under-pressure Bilic alifeline in his 100th Premier League game as a manager, but reports after...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Newcastle vs West Brom likely to go ahead [Video]

Newcastle vs West Brom likely to go ahead

Keith Downie reports that Newcastle's Premier League game against West Brom is likely to go ahead regardless of how many players they have to choose from after a coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:18Published
Manchester United scrape to first home league win after penalty controversy [Video]

Manchester United scrape to first home league win after penalty controversy

Bruno Fernandes was involved in penalty drama at both ends against West Bromas the midfielder secured Manchester United’s first home league win of theseason. The referee awarded West Brom a penalty..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published
Jose Mourinho reiterates how hard it will be to win the Premier League [Video]

Jose Mourinho reiterates how hard it will be to win the Premier League

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has reiterated how hard it will be to win thePremier League title after his side briefly went top of the table with a 1-0win at West Brom. Harry Kane’s 150th Premier..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Slaven Bilic set to be SACKED as West Brom manager despite draw at Manchester City with Sam Allardyce in frame to take charge of Premier League strugglers

 Slaven Bilic is facing the sack as West Brom manager. talkSPORT understands the Baggies are set to announce his departure on Wednesday, with Sam Allardyce among...
talkSPORT