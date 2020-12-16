Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Liverpool vs Tottenham betting offer: Get either side at incredible enhanced 25/1 with Novibet

talkSPORT Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
LIVERPOOL host Tottenham in the top of the table Premier League clash tonight – and Novibet have fantastic new customer offer. The bookie is offering odds at 25/1 for either team to win. NOVIBET GET EITHER LIVERPOOL OR TOTTENHAM AT 25/1* So if you haven’t already got a Novibet account, you can sign up here* […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Klopp impressed with Mourinho turning Spurs into 'results machine'

Klopp impressed with Mourinho turning Spurs into 'results machine' 05:03

 Liverpool boss wary as his injury-hit side take on Tottenham in top-of-the-table clash at Anfield

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Premier League match preview: Liverpool v Spurs [Video]

Premier League match preview: Liverpool v Spurs

A look ahead to Liverpool's clash with Tottenham as the two teams fight it outfor the top spot of the Premier Leauge table.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published
Premier League match preview: Fulham v Liverpool [Video]

Premier League match preview: Fulham v Liverpool

Liverpool are hoping to put pressure on Tottenham at the top of the table asthey face a rejuvenated Fulham side in the Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:33Published
Ray Clemence: From deckchair attendant to Liverpool’s greatest goalkeeper [Video]

Ray Clemence: From deckchair attendant to Liverpool’s greatest goalkeeper

Former Liverpool, Tottenham and England goalkeeper Ray Clemence has died atthe age of 72. Clemence, who won three European Cups and five First Divisiontitles during a trophy-laden spell at Anfield, was..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:31Published