Arsenal Predicted XI: We predict under pressure Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta's starting XI as his side host high-flying Southampton in the Premier League
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Arsenal Predicted XI: We predict under pressure Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta’s starting XI as his side host high-flying Southampton in the Premier League. With the start of the 2020-2021 campaign full of promise for Arteta and his Arenal side, it’s been anything but in the Premier League this season. The North Londoners currently sit in […]
Arsenal Predicted XI: We predict under pressure Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta’s starting XI as his side host high-flying Southampton in the Premier League. With the start of the 2020-2021 campaign full of promise for Arteta and his Arenal side, it’s been anything but in the Premier League this season. The North Londoners currently sit in […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources