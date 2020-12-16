‘Innovative’ Sam Allardyce is NOT a dinosaur and is the PERFECT man to keep West Brom in the Premier League, says Carlton Cole

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jurgen Klopp pays tribute to late Gerard Houllier



Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp paid his own tribute after the death of one ofhis predecessors. Asked what memories he had of Houllier, the Reds bossreplied: “Only the best. I met him a few times,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01 Published 21 hours ago West Mifflin Sam's Club Closes For Cleaning



With COVID-19 numbers on the rise, the Sam's Club in West Mifflin closed on Saturday for deep cleaning. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:17 Published 3 days ago Premier League match preview: Manchester United v Manchester City



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping to ease pressure on his position by beatinglocal rivals Manchester City in the Premier League. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:25 Published 5 days ago