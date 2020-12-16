‘Innovative’ Sam Allardyce is NOT a dinosaur and is the PERFECT man to keep West Brom in the Premier League, says Carlton Cole
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 () Carlton Cole has hit back at the ‘dinosaur’ remarks aimed at Sam Allardyce, and has told talkSPORT he is the perfect man to keep West Brom in the Premier League. Big Sam appears set to make his return to management, with Slaven Bilic on the brink at the Hawthorns. talkSPORT understands Bilic will be sacked […]
West Brom manager Slaven Bilic said he is "not bothered" by speculationsurrounding his position following his side's 1-1 draw with Manchester City atEtihad Stadium. The 1-1 draw looked like offering the under-pressure Bilic alifeline in his 100th Premier League game as a manager, but reports after...