Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sky customers can now access Amazon Prime Video through their set top box

Leicester Mercury Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Sky customers can now access Amazon Prime Video through their set top boxAmazon's live Premier League footage and hit shows like the Grand Tour are now available on your Sky box.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

HBO Max Is Heading to Amazon Fire TV Devices [Video]

HBO Max Is Heading to Amazon Fire TV Devices

Amazon and HBO owner WarnerMedia have finally come to an agreement.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published
Amazon Launches Online Pharmacy Service [Video]

Amazon Launches Online Pharmacy Service

Amazon has announced their entry into the $300 billion pharmacy market with a new service called Amazon Pharmacy.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published
HBO Max set to debut on Amazon Fire TV devices from Nov 17 [Video]

HBO Max set to debut on Amazon Fire TV devices from Nov 17

People with Amazon Fire TV streaming devices, Fire TV Edition smart TVs, and Fire tablets can load HBO Max directly on those devices from November 17. According to The Verge, it is possible thanks to..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Amazon’s offering 30% off festive holiday pajamas from $6 Prime shipped

 Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Just Love Fashion (98% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering* 30% off *holiday pajamas. Amazon Prime...
9to5Toys