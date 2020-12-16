Mourinho ´needed time´ at Man Utd but will be happy to fast-track Spurs success
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Jose Mourinho signalled Manchester United were the club that did not allow him to achieve his targets as he pointed to Liverpool’s patience in building a team for Jurgen Klopp. Ahead of Mourinho’s Tottenham visiting Liverpool in a top-of-the-table Premier League clash on Wednesday, the Portuguese had worked out Klopp had spent 1,894 days in charge at […]
