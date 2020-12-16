Global  
 

Chelsea fans told to ‘judge Kai Havertz in two years’ after criticism of club record £90m signing’s poor start at Stamford Bridge

Wednesday, 16 December 2020
Chelsea fans have been told to be patient with Kai Havertz after the German starlet’s difficult start to life in the Premier League. The 21-year-old arrived at Stamford Bridge in the summer for a club-record fee totalling £90million, but he has struggled to make an impact since his initially bright start. Havertz started the campaign […]
