Arsenal vs Southampton live: Goal and score updates in the Premier League clash

Football.london Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
The Gunners play host to the Saints in a Premier League clash at the Emirates with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta under serious pressure after no wins in their last five games
News video: Why are Arsenal struggling?

Why are Arsenal struggling? 01:54

 Arsenal sit just five points above the relegation zone after their poorPremier League form continued with Sunday’s home defeat to lowly Burnley.

