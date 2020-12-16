‘Why would Sam Allardyce want to go to West Brom?’ – Simon Jordan hits out at Slaven Bilic sacking and claims Big Sam won’t want Baggies job
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Simon Jordan has criticised West Brom for their decision to sack manager Slaven Bilic following Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Manchester City. And the talkSPORT pundit has responded to widespread claims Sam Allardyce is set to replace him, questioning why the experienced coach would even want the Hawthorns job. Bilic was sacked by West Brom on […]
