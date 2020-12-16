“It’s my job to stay level-headed” – Chelsea boss Frank Lampard after two consecutive defeats (Video)
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Chelsea suffered defeat in their last two Premier League games, 1-0 against Everton and 2-1 against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Manager Frank Lampard says he’s not too surprised and believes there’s a lesson there for his players to learn. 🗣 "That's not game management, that's not the quality levels we are striving for. There's a lot of […]
