“It’s my job to stay level-headed” – Chelsea boss Frank Lampard after two consecutive defeats (Video)

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Chelsea suffered defeat in their last two Premier League games, 1-0 against Everton and 2-1 against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Manager Frank Lampard says he’s not too surprised and believes there’s a lesson there for his players to learn. 🗣 "That's not game management, that's not the quality levels we are striving for. There's a lot of […]
News video: Frank Lampard disappointed with Chelsea’s performance in Wolves defeat

Frank Lampard disappointed with Chelsea’s performance in Wolves defeat 01:17

 Boss Frank Lampard was disappointed his Chelsea players dropped theirstandards for the second time in four days to suffer a last-gasp PremierLeague defeat at Wolves. Pedro Neto struck in the fifth minute of stoppagetime to claim a 2-1 comeback win for the hosts.

