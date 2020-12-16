“It’s my job to stay level-headed” – Chelsea boss Frank Lampard after two consecutive defeats (Video)

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Lampard: Giroud gives me great options



After Olivier Giroud scored all four goals in Chelsea's win over Sevilla, boss Frank Lampard says the France international is providing excellent competition for places in attack. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:28 Published 2 weeks ago Premier League round-up: Spurs stay top with draw at Chelsea



A round-up of the latest set of Premier League fixtures at Tottenham top atight table after a draw at London rivals Chelsea. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:07 Published 2 weeks ago Lampard: We created enough to win it



Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says his side controlled the game brilliantly and felt like the Blues created enough opportunities to win the game after the 0-0 draw with Tottenham. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:27 Published 2 weeks ago