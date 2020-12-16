Global  
 

FOX Sports Midwest to televise Thursday's SLU-NC State game

FOX Sports Wednesday, 16 December 2020
FOX Sports Midwest to televise Thursday's SLU-NC State gameThursday's matchup between Saint Louis and North Carolina State will be televised live on FOX Sports Midwest at 7 p.m. CT.
