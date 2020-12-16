|
|
Alabama football recruiting: Crimson Tide flip four-star DE Keanu Koht from LSU on National Signing Day
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Alabama landed a heralded player who had been committed to LSU before National Signing Day
|
|
|
|
|