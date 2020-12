You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Virginia Tech opts out of bowl game opportunity, ending the longest active postseason appearance streak Virginia Tech is 5-6 on the year and has decided not to play in a bowl game if invited

CBS Sports 1 day ago



Virginia Tech players opt out of playing in bowl, ending nation's longest streak at 27 years Virginia Tech had played in a bowl for 27 years in a row, but coach Justin Fuente said of players' tough season, "I think they sacrificed enough."

USATODAY.com 19 hours ago