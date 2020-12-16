Global  
 

MLB reclassifies Negro Leagues as major league

ESPN Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Major League Baseball has reclassified the Negro Leagues as a major league and will count the statistics and records of its 3,400 players as part of MLB history.
