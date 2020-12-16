MLB reclassifies Negro Leagues as major league

Colorblind Atlanta Braves pitcher Grant Dayton sees color for first time thanks to gift from wife



With the help of a special gift from his wife, a Major League Baseball player saw living color for the first time on Tuesday. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:56 Published 3 weeks ago

Wrigley Field Receives National Historic Landmark Status



Wrigley Field Receives National Historic Landmark Status. The designation, which will preserve the Chicago stadium, was announced by the Cubs on social media. The only other active MLB stadium to.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:04 Published on November 19, 2020