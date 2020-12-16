Global  
 

Chelsea defender Reece James' car window smashed as thieves steal charity gifts

Daily Star Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Chelsea defender Reece James' car window smashed as thieves steal charity giftsChelsea's Reece James has been working closely with The Felix Project to help deliver meals to those in need in the UK, but the defender returned from an event with the charity to find his car had been broken into
