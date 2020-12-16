Colin Cowherd explains why Giannis' $228M extension may not be better for the NBA | THE HERD
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 () Yesterday, Giannis Antetokounmpo signed a $228M 5-year contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks, attracting mixed reactions from fans. Some thought the star player may have fared better with a more exciting team, while others feel the symmetry of keeping Giannis in the midwest is more fair. Hear Colin Cowherd explain why this supermax deal may not be as good for the NBA as some may think.