You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Major League Cricket To Develop Its First Major Stadium In Grand Prairie



Major League Cricket formally announced plans Wednesday to convert the former Grand Prairie Airhogs stadium into the league’s first major cricket stadium. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 01:41 Published on November 18, 2020 Kim Ng Is First Woman GM in MLB History



Kim Ng Is First Woman GM in MLB History. On Friday, the Marlins hired 51-year-old Ng as their new general manager. Not only is Ng cementing her place as the first female GM in MLB history, but.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:23 Published on November 13, 2020