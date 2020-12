You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources ‘Celtic lucky to win Scottish Cup’



Murdo MacLeod believes his former club Celtic were lucky to beat Hearts in the Scottish Cup final. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:17 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources Lennon urges his players to follow up Scottish Cup final win by discovering consistency in the league Neil Lennon hopes Celtic's historic William Hill Scottish Cup final win over Hearts will see his side play with more freedom and less anxiety.

Belfast Telegraph 5 hours ago