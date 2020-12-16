Global  
 

Canadians Thompson, Drury reach podium at ski cross World Cup in Switzerland

CBC.ca Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
A pair of Canadians reached the podium at a ski cross World Cup event in Arosa, Switzerland, on Wednesday. Marielle Thompson finished second in the women's big final, while Kevin during finished third on the men's side.
