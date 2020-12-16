MLB Announces It Will Recognize Negro Leagues As Major League
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 () NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Larry Lester, co-founder of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, about the MLB decision to recognize Negro League athletes as Major League players.
Commissioner Rob Manfred revealed
the news in a statement on Dec. 16.
All of us who love baseball have long known that the Negro Leagues produced many of our game’s best players, innovations and triumphs against a backdrop of...