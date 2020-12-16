Leicester City 0-2 Everton: Carlo Ancelotti says Richarlison relieved to score after drought
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti says forward Richarlison was "worried" about his goalscoring form before finding the net in their 2-0 win at Leicester.
