Gary Lineker raves about Curtis Jones in Liverpool FC’s 2-1 win over Tottenham Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Gary Lineker singled out Curtis Jones for special praise after Liverpool FC’s 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Wednesday night. Liverpool FC broke the deadlock in the 26th minute when Mohamed Salah’s shot was deflected past Hugo Lloris by Toby Alderweireld. The defending Premier League champions had a chance to extend their lead […] Gary Lineker singled out Curtis Jones for special praise after Liverpool FC’s 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Wednesday night. Liverpool FC broke the deadlock in the 26th minute when Mohamed Salah’s shot was deflected past Hugo Lloris by Toby Alderweireld. The defending Premier League champions had a chance to extend their lead […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Premier League match preview: Liverpool v Spurs



A look ahead to Liverpool's clash with Tottenham as the two teams fight it outfor the top spot of the Premier Leauge table. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:21 Published 1 day ago Premier League round-up: Spurs go top while Liverpool beat Leicester



A round-up of the weekend's Premier League action as Jose Mourinho's Tottenhamtake top spot before Liverpool leapfrog Leicester with a 3-0 win. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:06 Published 3 weeks ago Jurgen Klopp speaks about Liverpool’s record-breaking win



Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed the “incredible” achievement of settinga new unbeaten club record but admits he has little time to enjoy it. Klopp’sside set a new club landmark of 64 home.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37 Published 3 weeks ago

