Jamie Carragher raves about 19-year-old in Liverpool FC’s 2-1 win over Tottenham

The Sport Review Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Jamie Carragher raves about 19-year-old in Liverpool FC’s 2-1 win over TottenhamJamie Carragher hailed Curtis Jones as Liverpool FC’s man of the match after Wednesday night’s 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur. The defending Premier League champions were looking to secure three points after a surprise 1-1 draw with Fulham in their last top-flight outing at the weekend. Liverpool FC made the breakthrough in the 26th minute […]
