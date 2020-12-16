Global  
 

Todd Fuhrman: Taysom Hill gives Saints a better shot against Chiefs than a returning Drew Brees | FOX BET LIVE

FOX Sports Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Todd Fuhrman: Taysom Hill gives Saints a better shot against Chiefs than a returning Drew Brees | FOX BET LIVERumors are swirling that Drew Brees could rejoin the New Orleans Saints to take on the Kansas City Chiefs after suffering from a punctured lung. Todd Fuhrman tells the Fox Bet Live crew why he would rather start Taysom Hill, who's been leading the Saints with a lot of success as opposed to what he calls a 'rusty' Drew Brees.
