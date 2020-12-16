Global  
 

Leafs' Mitch Marner wants to add goals by getting to the dirty areas next season

CBC.ca Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Apart from staying in shape for the league's expected return in early 2021 since the Leafs were bounced in the qualifying round of the NHL's restart four months ago, Mitch Marner has been focusing on getting to the dirty areas on the ice.
