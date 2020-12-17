Knicks' Dennis Smith Jr. gets help in reshaping his point guard role Thursday, 17 December 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Smith has worked overtime with associate head coach Johnny Bryant, who came over from Utah where he helped Donovan Mitchell, who was drafted four spots behind Smith in 2017, achieve All-Star status. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

