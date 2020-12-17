Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Knicks' Dennis Smith Jr. gets help in reshaping his point guard role

Newsday Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Smith has worked overtime with associate head coach Johnny Bryant, who came over from Utah where he helped Donovan Mitchell, who was drafted four spots behind Smith in 2017, achieve All-Star status.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like