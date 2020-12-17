Fine margins separate Liverpool, Spurs in title race that will be defined by them Thursday, 17 December 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Liverpool and Tottenham's top-of-the-table clash offered a sneak peek at this season's title race, one that will assuredly go down to the wire. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Van Dijk injury blows title race open'



Jamie Carragher reflects on the injury news of Virgil Van Dijk and believes that his absence for Liverpool will blow the title race wide open. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:28 Published on October 18, 2020

