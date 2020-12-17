|
MLB reclassifies Negro Leagues as major league, adds stats to record book
Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
The statistics and records of greats like Josh Gibson, Satchel Paige and roughly 3,400 other players are set to join Major League Baseball's books.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
MLB gives Negro Leagues ‘Major League’ status 01:48
[NFA] Major League Baseball is giving the Negro Leagues of 1920 through 1948 "Major League" status, MLB said on Wednesday. Freddie Joyner has more.
