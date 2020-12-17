Global  
 

MLB reclassifies Negro Leagues as major league, adds stats to record book

Thursday, 17 December 2020
MLB reclassifies Negro Leagues as major league, adds stats to record bookThe statistics and records of greats like Josh Gibson, Satchel Paige and roughly 3,400 other players are set to join Major League Baseball's books.
 [NFA] Major League Baseball is giving the Negro Leagues of 1920 through 1948 "Major League" status, MLB said on Wednesday. Freddie Joyner has more.

MLB Officially Elevates Negro Leagues to 'Major League' Status. Commissioner Rob Manfred revealed the news in a statement on Dec. 16. All of us who love baseball have long known that the Negro..

Major League Baseball's Cleveland Indians will change their team nickname amid criticism that the moniker, which has been in place since 1915, is racist, the New York Times reported on Sunday. Ryan..

With the help of a special gift from his wife, a Major League Baseball player saw living color for the first time on Tuesday.

 Major League Baseball has reclassified the Negro Leagues as a major league and will count the statistics and records of its 3,400 players as part of MLB history.
 Christmas came early for former Negro Leagues player Ron Teasley.
The Negro Leagues are now ‘major league’ in eyes of MLB, its stats a part of official record

