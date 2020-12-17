MLB reclassifies Negro Leagues as major league, adds stats to record book

MLB Officially Elevates Negro Leagues to 'Major League' Status



MLB Officially Elevates Negro Leagues to 'Major League' Status. Commissioner Rob Manfred revealed the news in a statement on Dec. 16. All of us who love baseball have long known that the Negro.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:26 Published 6 hours ago

Cleveland baseball to drop 'Indians' name - NYT



Major League Baseball's Cleveland Indians will change their team nickname amid criticism that the moniker, which has been in place since 1915, is racist, the New York Times reported on Sunday. Ryan.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:08 Published 3 days ago