'We'll see': Vikings sticking with Dan Bailey at kicker ... for now Thursday, 17 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Minnesota Vikings have kept kicker Dan Bailey for now, despite a troubling run of misses by one of the most accurate specialists in NFL history. The Minnesota Vikings have kept kicker Dan Bailey for now, despite a troubling run of misses by one of the most accurate specialists in NFL history. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like