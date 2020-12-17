Global  
 

One News Page

Longtime MLB player Omar Vizquel denies wife's domestic abuse allegations

CBC.ca Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Longtime major league shortstop Omar Vizquel denied accusations of domestic abuse made by his wife after she described two alleged acts of physical violence by the 11-time Gold Glove winner in a story published Wednesday by The Athletic.
