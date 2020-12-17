Longtime MLB player Omar Vizquel denies wife's domestic abuse allegations
Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Longtime major league shortstop Omar Vizquel denied accusations of domestic abuse made by his wife after she described two alleged acts of physical violence by the 11-time Gold Glove winner in a story published Wednesday by The Athletic.
Longtime major league shortstop Omar Vizquel denied accusations of domestic abuse made by his wife after she described two alleged acts of physical violence by the 11-time Gold Glove winner in a story published Wednesday by The Athletic.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources