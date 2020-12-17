Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

EPL: 'We weren't playing well,' admits Chelsea boss Frank Lampard

Mid-Day Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
EPL: 'We weren't playing well,' admits Chelsea boss Frank LampardFrank Lampard believes Chelsea have become complacent after the Blues blew a lead to lose 2-1 at Wolves and suffer back-to-back Premier League defeats for the first time during his reign in charge.

Twice in four days Chelsea have wasted the chance to move top of the Premier League after losing for the first time in 18 matches...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Lampard: All PL clubs should get fans back

Lampard: All PL clubs should get fans back 01:03

 Chelsea boss Frank Lampard believes Premier League clubs have shown they can safely host a limited number of fans and wants a 'level playing field' across the division.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Frank Lampard disappointed with Chelsea’s performance in Wolves defeat [Video]

Frank Lampard disappointed with Chelsea’s performance in Wolves defeat

Boss Frank Lampard was disappointed his Chelsea players dropped theirstandards for the second time in four days to suffer a last-gasp PremierLeague defeat at Wolves. Pedro Neto struck in the fifth..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published
Ancelotti recalls farewell Chelsea dinner [Video]

Ancelotti recalls farewell Chelsea dinner

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti reflects on being taken out for dinner by his former Chelsea players, including now opposing managerial counterpart Frank Lampard, following his Stamford Bridge departure.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:40Published
Frank Lampard praises N'Golo Kante [Video]

Frank Lampard praises N'Golo Kante

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard holds a post-match press conference following hisside's 3-1 victory over Leeds.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:35Published