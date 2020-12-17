EPL: 'We weren't playing well,' admits Chelsea boss Frank Lampard
Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Frank Lampard believes Chelsea have become complacent after the Blues blew a lead to lose 2-1 at Wolves and suffer back-to-back Premier League defeats for the first time during his reign in charge.
Twice in four days Chelsea have wasted the chance to move top of the Premier League after losing for the first time in 18 matches...
