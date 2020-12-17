Global  
 

News24.com | Firmino's 90th minute winner takes Liverpool top of the Premier League

News24 Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Jose Mourinho said Tottenham must learn to kill games off if they are to win a first league title in 60 years after Roberto Firmino's late winner earned Liverpool a win over his side.
 Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's late victory over Tottenham provides a 'massive three points' as his side move top of the Premier League.

