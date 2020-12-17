News24.com | Firmino's 90th minute winner takes Liverpool top of the Premier League
Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Jose Mourinho said Tottenham must learn to kill games off if they are to win a first league title in 60 years after Roberto Firmino's late winner earned Liverpool a win over his side.
Jose Mourinho said Tottenham must learn to kill games off if they are to win a first league title in 60 years after Roberto Firmino's late winner earned Liverpool a win over his side.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources