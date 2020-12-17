´Champions miss penalties too´ – Pirlo comforts Ronaldo after Juventus draw again
Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Andrea Pirlo gave Cristiano Ronaldo his backing after the Juventus superstar spurned a chance to earn the Serie A champions a valuable win from the penalty spot against Atalanta. Ronaldo saw his 61st-minute spot-kick smothered by Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw as Juve missed the opportunity to make up ground on unbeaten […]
