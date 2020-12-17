IND vs AUS: Can't wait to commentate alongside Sunil Gavaskar, says Ricky Ponting Thursday, 17 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting on Thursday said that he cannot wait to commentate alongside Sunil Gavaskar for the very first time.



Gavaskar and Ponting would be commentating in the four-match Test series between India and Australia, which begins today. Ponting also predicted that Australia will win the four-match Test... 👓 View full article

