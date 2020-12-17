Global  
 

La Liga: Barcelona down leaders Real Sociedad 2-1

Mid-Day Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
FC Barcelona produced their best 45 minutes football of the season as they came back from a goal down to beat La Liga leaders Real Sociedad 2-1 in their latest encounter.

Real Sociedad had lost their previous 24 league visits to the Camp Nou, but may have thought their luck was about to change when Willian Jose opened the...
