Callum Smith delighted as irritating clause is left out of contract for Canelo fight, freeing him up to perform to his best Thursday, 17 December 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Callum Smith has told talkSPORT.com he’s pleased he will be free to weigh whatever he wants when he steps into the ring with Canelo Alvarez on Saturday night in Texas. Canelo has previously been reported to have rehydration clauses in his fight contracts, meaning opponents must fulfil a second weigh-in on fight day. For example, […] 👓 View full article

