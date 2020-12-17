Mohammad Amir to retire from internationall cricket: Can't play under current PCB management Thursday, 17 December 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

Left-arm Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has said he will be quitting international cricket as he cannot play under current Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management.



"I have been mentally tortured," Amir can be seen saying in a video which has been making the rounds on social media.



"I don't think I can play cricket under this... 👓 View full article

