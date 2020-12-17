Both teams to score at Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund 2/3 for Friday’s Bundesliga battle Thursday, 17 December 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Competition: Bundesliga Market: Both teams to score Odds: 2/3 @ 888sport In a Bundesliga showdown that could see a string of chances at both ends of the pitch on Friday night, Borussia Dortmund will make the trip to a rugged Union Berlin this weekend. Starting with the hosts, while on paper it might show that Union […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Borussia Dortmund sack manager Favre



File footage of Lucien Favre who has been sacked as the coach of Borussia Dortmund after 2-and-a-half years in charge. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:57 Published 6 days ago

Related news from verified sources Dortmund sensation Moukoko earns praise after making Bundesliga history Borussia Dortmund interim head coach Edin Terzic and Axel Witsel lauded Youssoufa Moukoko following his historic Bundesliga performance. Moukoko became the...

SoccerNews.com 3 hours ago





