Both teams to score at Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund 2/3 for Friday’s Bundesliga battle
Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Competition: Bundesliga Market: Both teams to score Odds: 2/3 @ 888sport In a Bundesliga showdown that could see a string of chances at both ends of the pitch on Friday night, Borussia Dortmund will make the trip to a rugged Union Berlin this weekend. Starting with the hosts, while on paper it might show that Union […]
Competition: Bundesliga Market: Both teams to score Odds: 2/3 @ 888sport In a Bundesliga showdown that could see a string of chances at both ends of the pitch on Friday night, Borussia Dortmund will make the trip to a rugged Union Berlin this weekend. Starting with the hosts, while on paper it might show that Union […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources