Manchester United Predicted XI vs Sheffield United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer set to select Dean Henderson to face club where he starred on loan
Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Manchester United travel to Bramall Lane on Thursday night to face a Sheffield United side still searching for their first Premier League win of the season. After an admirable ninth placed finish last term, the Blades are in fact the only out of the 92 clubs in the top-flight and EFL which are winless. On […]
Manchester United travel to Bramall Lane on Thursday night to face a Sheffield United side still searching for their first Premier League win of the season. After an admirable ninth placed finish last term, the Blades are in fact the only out of the 92 clubs in the top-flight and EFL which are winless. On […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources