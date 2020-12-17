Global  
 

Manchester United Predicted XI vs Sheffield United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer set to select Dean Henderson to face club where he starred on loan

Thursday, 17 December 2020
Manchester United travel to Bramall Lane on Thursday night to face a Sheffield United side still searching for their first Premier League win of the season.  After an admirable ninth placed finish last term, the Blades are in fact the only out of the 92 clubs in the top-flight and EFL which are winless. On […]
 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the return of Dean Henderson to Manchester United.Henderson was rewarded with a new deal until at least 2025 in the summer,having shone on loan at Thursday’s opponents Sheffield United for the past twoseasons.

