Manchester United Predicted XI vs Sheffield United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer set to select Dean Henderson to face club where he starred on loan

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Premier League match preview: Sheff Utd v Man Utd



An in-depth match preview of the Premier League clash between Sheffield Unitedand Manchester United. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:07 Published 14 hours ago Clubs must think long-term, says Man Utd's Solskjaer after Bilic sacking



Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says teams "sometimes don't have the patience" after Slaven Bilic is sacked by West Brom. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:01 Published 20 hours ago Ole: Best derby performance of my time in charge



Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that he was happy with his side's defence and admitted that the team's performance was the best derby display of his time in charge after.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:41 Published 5 days ago