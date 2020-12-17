India vs Australia, 1st Test: Virat Kohli's wicket becomes turning point for host on Day 1
Thursday, 17 December 2020 () Three Indian wickets in the final hour of play tipped the opening day of the pink-ball Test completely in favour of Australia after visiting skipper Virat Kohli had set the India innings up with his 23rd half-century at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. The sessions card at the end of the day's action might read 2-1 in favour of...
