Forget Minamino: Klopp can replace Jota with U-turn on teenage LFC “sensation” on fire - opinion Thursday, 17 December 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Harvey Elliott's impressive form on loan suggests that he can be the man to replace Diogo Jota whilst he is injured at Liverpool. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like