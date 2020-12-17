Global  
 

Jenkins, Bodde and 'a footballing crime' - Martinez's route to Swans job

Wales Online Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Jenkins, Bodde and 'a footballing crime' - Martinez's route to Swans jobRoberto Martinez has opened up on former Swansea City chairman Huw Jenkins, his time as manager of the club, promotion from League One and the player he felt should have made the Premier League
