Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Aston Villa games which will be played in front of fans

Walsall Advertiser Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
The Aston Villa games which will be played in front of fansLatest Aston Villa news as Dean Smith's side continue their season at Villa Park without fans because of the measures implemented by the Government to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Smith: No fans a big blow for Villa [Video]

Smith: No fans a big blow for Villa

Dean Smith says Aston Villa fans have been ‘sadly missed’ at Villa Park and is disappointed they cannot return after Birmingham was placed in tier three.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:48Published
'Villa work hard on diversity and inclusion' [Video]

'Villa work hard on diversity and inclusion'

Nilesh Chauhan, co-founder of supporters group Villans Together, talks about Aston Villa's record on inclusivity after Home Office data showed Villa fans were reported for alleged hate crimes on..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:00Published
Arsenal v Aston Villa: Premier League match preview [Video]

Arsenal v Aston Villa: Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at Arsenal's Premier League match against Aston Villa at theEmirates Stadium. Mikel Arteta's men earned a 1-0 win against ManchesterUnited last time out, while Villa's perfect start..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published