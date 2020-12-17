Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Raiders vs. Chargers props, Thursday Night Football betting trends: Justin Herbert over 280.5 passing yards

CBS Sports Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
SportsLine's advanced computer model has released its top NFL prop picks for Raiders vs. Chargers
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: LA Chargers vs LV Raiders at Allegiant Stadium

LA Chargers vs LV Raiders at Allegiant Stadium 00:17

 Get your silver and black ready. Tonight The Raiders are looking to score a win at Allegaint Stadium, when the face off against the Los Angeles Chargers.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

AFC West Preview Week 11: Chargers Look To Get Back In Win Column Against Jets [Video]

AFC West Preview Week 11: Chargers Look To Get Back In Win Column Against Jets

CBS Los Angeles sports anchor Jaime Maggio examines AFC West matchups for Week 11. Justin Herbert and the Chargers host the winless Jets. The Chiefs travel to Las Vegas to face the Raiders team that..

Credit: CBS Local     Duration: 04:11Published
AFC West Preview Week 9: Broncos Take Momentum From Comeback Win Into Atlanta; Raiders And Chargers Continue Rivalry [Video]

AFC West Preview Week 9: Broncos Take Momentum From Comeback Win Into Atlanta; Raiders And Chargers Continue Rivalry

SportsLine NFL analyst Kenny White breaks down Week 9 matchups in the AFC West, as Broncos look to down Falcons and the Chargers hope Justin Herbert can lead them over the Raiders. Katie Johnston..

Credit: CBS Local     Duration: 05:05Published
AFC West Preview Week 7: Can Broncos Continue Momentum Against Chiefs? [Video]

AFC West Preview Week 7: Can Broncos Continue Momentum Against Chiefs?

CBS Denver’s sports anchor Michael Spencer breaks down Week 7 matchups in the AFC West. The Broncos look to beat the Chiefs for the first time in five years, while the Raiders host Tom Brady and the..

Credit: CBS Local     Duration: 03:24Published

Related news from verified sources

Rams vs. Patriots player props, Thursday Night Football betting trends: Cam Newton under 184.5 passing yards

 SportsLine's advanced computer model has released its top NFL prop picks for Rams vs. Patriots on Thursday Night Football
CBS Sports

Thursday Night Football: Justin Herbert TD dive lifts Chargers to 30-27 OT win over Raiders
Pro Football Talk

Thursday Night Football: Chargers at Raiders: Time, TV, live stream, odds

 The Raiders' struggling defense has a new leader and plenty of injuries. Chargers QB Justin Herbert could take advantage to set rookie records.
USATODAY.com